-$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) will announce ($0.84) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.78). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.77) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.46) to ($1.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.28) to ($2.82). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RYTM. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 313.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 482.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,903. The company has a market cap of $659.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.44. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $43.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.07.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

