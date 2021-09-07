0Chain Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $679,163.00 (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $27.41 million and approximately $679,163.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00062968 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

