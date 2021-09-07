$1.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) to report $1.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for PayPal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06. PayPal posted earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PayPal will report full year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $6.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PayPal.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

PYPL stock opened at $289.13 on Friday. PayPal has a 1-year low of $171.63 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $286.88 and its 200-day moving average is $268.64. The firm has a market cap of $339.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,314 shares of company stock worth $14,141,623. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PayPal (PYPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.