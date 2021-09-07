$1.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will announce earnings per share of $1.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for EnerSys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the lowest is $1.04. EnerSys posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full-year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $814.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.10 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%.

Separately, BTIG Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

In other EnerSys news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $603,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,015,148.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $379,668.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,981.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 106,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ENS opened at $84.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.37. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $104.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

