$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) to announce sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Core & Main’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the lowest is $1.17 billion. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core & Main will report full year sales of $4.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $4.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Core & Main.

A number of analysts recently commented on CNM shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

Shares of Core & Main stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $27.52. 6,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,035. Core & Main has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $30.57.

About Core & Main

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

