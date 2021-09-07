$1.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to post sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.52 billion. Under Armour reported sales of $1.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full year sales of $5.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.55 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $6.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Under Armour.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS.

UAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.32.

Shares of NYSE UAA traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.83. The stock had a trading volume of 105,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,445,640. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average of $22.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 27.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 58.3% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 45,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 16,862 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 24.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 166,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 33,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 6.3% during the first quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 135,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Under Armour (UAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.