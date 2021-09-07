-$1.78 EPS Expected for Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) to post earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.47). Sierra Oncology reported earnings of ($1.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full year earnings of ($6.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.51) to ($6.26). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($4.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.12) to ($4.27). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sierra Oncology.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.05).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SRRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,017,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,529,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 545,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after acquiring an additional 99,814 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 165,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Sierra Oncology by 13.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 120,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 14,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sierra Oncology by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRRA stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.26. Sierra Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

