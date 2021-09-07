$1.89 Billion in Sales Expected for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) will post $1.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.80 billion and the highest is $2.15 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply posted sales of $2.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full-year sales of $6.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $7.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Beacon Roofing Supply.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BECN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.15.

Shares of BECN stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.21. 220,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,721. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 2.01. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $27.61 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.64.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, CEO Julian Francis bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 108,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.53 per share, with a total value of $6,000,349.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 20,567 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 428,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,243,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 516,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000,000 after acquiring an additional 257,328 shares during the last quarter.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.