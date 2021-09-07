$1.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) will announce $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dover’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.00. Dover posted earnings of $1.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year earnings of $7.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.88 to $8.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on DOV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Dover by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Dover by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover by 3.7% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Dover by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $174.93 on Tuesday. Dover has a 52 week low of $105.40 and a 52 week high of $176.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.27%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

