$1.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) will report earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for IDACORP’s earnings. IDACORP reported earnings per share of $2.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDACORP will report full year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.95 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IDACORP.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $360.07 million for the quarter. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%.

IDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of IDACORP from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDA. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in IDACORP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in IDACORP by 287.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $107.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.44. IDACORP has a 52-week low of $78.91 and a 52-week high of $110.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

