11,268 Shares in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.8% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 37.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.93.

Republic Services stock opened at $125.47 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.18 and a 12 month high of $126.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.75 and its 200-day moving average is $108.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 47.75%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

