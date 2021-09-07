1,255 Shares in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Purchased by Bbva USA

Bbva USA purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,328,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,148,000 after purchasing an additional 972,528 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.2% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,900,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,725,000 after purchasing an additional 757,399 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 104.8% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,444,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,085,000 after acquiring an additional 739,295 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 203.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 632,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,494,000 after acquiring an additional 424,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 145.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 549,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,850,000 after acquiring an additional 325,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

HASI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $60.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.81. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $72.42. The company has a quick ratio of 22.96, a current ratio of 22.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.36 and a 200 day moving average of $54.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.48%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total value of $1,168,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,514,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $595,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,333 shares of company stock worth $5,426,981 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.