1,413 Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP) Bought by Bbva USA

Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in International Paper by 6.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,523,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,409,000 after purchasing an additional 88,241 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 1.3% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 18,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in International Paper by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in International Paper by 6.4% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 10,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

IP stock opened at $59.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.45. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $37.26 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

IP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

