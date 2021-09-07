$158.70 Million in Sales Expected for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) will announce sales of $158.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Everi’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $162.48 million and the lowest is $155.90 million. Everi reported sales of $112.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full year sales of $628.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $625.10 million to $633.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $667.23 million, with estimates ranging from $651.40 million to $686.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $172.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.86 million. Everi had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 440.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVRI shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Everi in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.22.

In other Everi news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 15,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $365,614.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,055.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $1,274,396.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,355 shares in the company, valued at $6,373,513.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,112 shares of company stock worth $3,643,470 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Everi by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Everi by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Everi by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Everi by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $22.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.39. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65. Everi has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $25.90.

Everi

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

