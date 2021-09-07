$20.30 Million in Sales Expected for Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) to announce $20.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.10 million and the highest is $20.50 million. Western New England Bancorp posted sales of $18.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year sales of $82.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.60 million to $82.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $81.70 million, with estimates ranging from $80.20 million to $83.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 8.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western New England Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

Shares of WNEB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.61. 298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,893. Western New England Bancorp has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average of $8.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNEB. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 48.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

