21,959 Shares in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Purchased by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNTV opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. Momentive Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $28.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.43 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 29.87% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNTV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $32,619.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 1,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $34,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,369 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

