$248.61 Million in Sales Expected for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) This Quarter

Analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to post $248.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $247.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $250.03 million. Heidrick & Struggles International posted sales of $143.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full year sales of $929.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $923.20 million to $935.04 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $948.74 million, with estimates ranging from $948.38 million to $949.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 21.55%.

HSII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

In other news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 6,250 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $267,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sarah Payne sold 6,000 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,422 shares of company stock valued at $954,505. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter worth $480,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter worth $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 26.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 31.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,233,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,068,000 after acquiring an additional 295,712 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter valued at about $313,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heidrick & Struggles International stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,239. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $46.90. The company has a market capitalization of $836.82 million, a P/E ratio of 61.42 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

