$263.75 Million in Sales Expected for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) will announce $263.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $265.80 million and the lowest is $259.80 million. Bank OZK posted sales of $251.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank OZK.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

OZK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

OZK stock opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $45.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 50.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 707.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at about $777,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

See Also: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank OZK (OZK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.