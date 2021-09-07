2,700 Shares in CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM) Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in CHP Merger by 21.9% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,157,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,473,000 after purchasing an additional 208,200 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CHP Merger by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 655,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 27,045 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CHP Merger by 23.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 74,047 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CHP Merger by 232.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 209,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in CHP Merger by 33.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 200,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 50,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHPM stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00. CHP Merger Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84.

CHP Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States.

