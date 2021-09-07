2,914 Shares in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 24.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,644,000 after purchasing an additional 26,798 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 162.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 20,739 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1,083.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 118,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,427,000 after purchasing an additional 108,411 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 26.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after acquiring an additional 21,029 shares during the period. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ:KOD opened at $91.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.37. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 53,523 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.11 per share, with a total value of $4,608,865.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total value of $635,508.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,417.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 183,599 shares of company stock worth $16,026,858 and sold 21,997 shares worth $1,922,417. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KOD. Barclays decreased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital raised Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.00.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.