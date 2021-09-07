$297.80 Million in Sales Expected for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to announce $297.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $297.00 million and the highest is $298.60 million. Mueller Water Products reported sales of $265.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.94 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.28%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MWA. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

In other Mueller Water Products news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $420,831.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $76,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,484 shares of company stock valued at $582,473. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 888,715 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 31.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,677,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the first quarter worth about $11,691,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MWA stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $16.04. 36,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,393. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.46. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $16.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

