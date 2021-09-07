$3.05 EPS Expected for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) to report earnings per share of $3.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.94. TopBuild reported earnings of $2.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year earnings of $10.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.63 to $10.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.99 to $13.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TopBuild.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $834.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on BLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in TopBuild by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLD opened at $219.89 on Friday. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $141.14 and a 12-month high of $235.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.60.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TopBuild (BLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.