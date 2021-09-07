3,023 Shares in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $29,115,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of CBRE opened at $98.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.21 and a 200-day moving average of $85.70. The company has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $43.17 and a one year high of $98.93.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. Analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.