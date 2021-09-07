$33.87 Million in Sales Expected for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to report sales of $33.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.50 million. Sierra Bancorp reported sales of $35.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year sales of $137.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $136.40 million to $138.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $141.00 million, with estimates ranging from $138.40 million to $143.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 29.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of BSRR stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.92. 20,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,997. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.09. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $384.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSRR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 584.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 60,174 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 11,553 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,374,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,838,000 after purchasing an additional 76,791 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 115,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

