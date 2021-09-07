352,680 Shares in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 352,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,952,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.58% of Criteo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Criteo by 120.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the first quarter worth $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the first quarter worth $200,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the second quarter worth $205,000. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Criteo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.

CRTO opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.81. Criteo S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.49 and a 1-year high of $46.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. Criteo had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Criteo’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

About Criteo

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

