$4.13 Million in Sales Expected for Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) will announce $4.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.60 million to $4.97 million. Accelerate Diagnostics posted sales of $3.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full year sales of $14.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.10 million to $16.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $28.57 million, with estimates ranging from $20.40 million to $36.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AXDX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:AXDX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.07. The company had a trading volume of 134,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.87. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $15.60.

In related news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 23,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $186,423.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,245.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 417.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the period. 39.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

