$520.70 Million in Sales Expected for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to post $520.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $520.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $521.79 million. Fabrinet reported sales of $436.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full year sales of $2.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FN shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

FN traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.00. 143,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,189. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.39 and a 200 day moving average of $91.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $106.43.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 18,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $1,936,475.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,217,122.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $1,143,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,268 shares of company stock valued at $6,093,231. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Fabrinet by 6.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,905,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fabrinet by 63.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after buying an additional 62,074 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Fabrinet by 79.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 8,725 shares during the period. No Street GP LP raised its position in Fabrinet by 12.9% during the second quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 175,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,777,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at $831,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

