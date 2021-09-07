5,310 Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Acquired by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.98. The stock had a trading volume of 85,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,734,109. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.34 and its 200-day moving average is $38.32. The company has a market cap of $80.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $41.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.6645 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 147.51%.

ENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.54.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

