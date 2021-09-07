552 Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Purchased by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The Hershey by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 710,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,236,000 after acquiring an additional 82,099 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Hershey by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in The Hershey by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in The Hershey in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in The Hershey in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total value of $437,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,049.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $981,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,589,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,319 shares of company stock worth $1,475,621. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HSY opened at $177.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $134.00 and a 1 year high of $182.71. The firm has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.36.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.23%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSY. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.38.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

