$684.50 Million in Sales Expected for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to announce $684.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $678.60 million and the highest is $690.40 million. Boston Properties posted sales of $666.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year sales of $2.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BXP. Barclays began coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.71.

BXP stock opened at $113.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 59.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $124.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

In other news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 102.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 159.9% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 49.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

