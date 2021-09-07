6,972 Shares in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Purchased by Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,160,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,936 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,290,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,288,000 after purchasing an additional 32,205 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,004,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,446,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 218.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,388,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,874,000 after buying an additional 1,639,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.3% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,321,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,876,000 after buying an additional 290,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

RBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $456,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,445 shares of company stock worth $1,701,154. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBA traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.34. The company had a trading volume of 48,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,832. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.93. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.52%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

