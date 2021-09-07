$8.60 Million in Sales Expected for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) will report $8.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.67 million. Intellia Therapeutics posted sales of $22.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $32.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.33 million to $49.99 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $43.22 million, with estimates ranging from $22.80 million to $70.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.38.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 30,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $2,637,527.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total transaction of $3,594,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,031,522 shares of company stock worth $134,096,778 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 40.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 112,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 32,429 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $54,504,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 56.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 11,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $422,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock traded down $13.53 on Thursday, hitting $163.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,278,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.11 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $202.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.42 and a 200-day moving average of $100.05.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

