$811.70 Million in Sales Expected for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) to announce $811.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Valvoline’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $807.80 million and the highest is $815.40 million. Valvoline posted sales of $652.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year sales of $2.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VVV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $148,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 3,963.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 272.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1,318.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valvoline stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.82. The stock had a trading volume of 31,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,132. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $34.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

