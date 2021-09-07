825 Shares in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 119.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,583,000 after acquiring an additional 62,447 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 4,952.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 67.3% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,050,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF stock opened at $272.32 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a one year low of $188.81 and a one year high of $275.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $267.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.23.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.