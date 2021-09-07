8PAY (8PAY) Price Down 62.9% Over Last Week

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded down 30.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $990,223.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8PAY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 8PAY has traded down 62.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00058165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.95 or 0.00126701 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.11 or 0.00174355 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,456.63 or 0.07429944 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,749.74 or 1.00487536 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $413.59 or 0.00889006 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

