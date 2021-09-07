$9.82 Billion in Sales Expected for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) will post sales of $9.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.84 billion and the lowest is $9.80 billion. General Dynamics posted sales of $9.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full-year sales of $39.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.19 billion to $39.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $40.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.65 billion to $41.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,129,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,565,349,000 after purchasing an additional 149,651 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,198,584,000 after purchasing an additional 421,493 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $637,887,000 after purchasing an additional 79,770 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 63.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,641,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,525,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $475,520,000 after purchasing an additional 125,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $202.46 on Tuesday. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $129.17 and a twelve month high of $202.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.55. The company has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

