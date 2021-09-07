$998.47 Million in Sales Expected for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to post sales of $998.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $993.00 million. Flowers Foods reported sales of $989.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full year sales of $4.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 5.27%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,823,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,782 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,616,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,908,000 after acquiring an additional 881,512 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,157,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,961,000 after acquiring an additional 840,649 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,879,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,472,000 after acquiring an additional 640,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 670.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 648,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,429,000 after acquiring an additional 564,102 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLO traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.02. 772,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.65. Flowers Foods has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $25.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.12%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

