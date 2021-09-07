Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,538 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 9,163 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,074,306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $16,067,466,000 after buying an additional 647,496 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,559,742 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,538,418,000 after purchasing an additional 968,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,328,989 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,275,107,000 after purchasing an additional 641,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,982,737 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,104,280,000 after purchasing an additional 341,890 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,608,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,589,595,000 after purchasing an additional 285,822 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABT shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.60.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 193,525 shares of company stock worth $24,176,068. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.62. 39,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,805,975. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $100.34 and a 52 week high of $129.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $226.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

