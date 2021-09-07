Acute Angle Cloud Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.41 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 7th. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and $494,308.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,044.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,748.96 or 0.07344511 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $738.83 or 0.01447418 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $206.85 or 0.00405244 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.56 or 0.00132347 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $289.40 or 0.00566964 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.96 or 0.00517121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $183.35 or 0.00359194 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005834 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

