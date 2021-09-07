Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.09 Million

Brokerages expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) to post sales of $3.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $3.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, September 6th.
On average, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $13.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.35 million to $22.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.28 million, with estimates ranging from $9.80 million to $10.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Adamis Pharmaceuticals.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.
Shares of ADMP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,624,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,328,405. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.97.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.
Featured Article: Conference Calls
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.