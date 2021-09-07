Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Gap Up to $4.94

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.94, but opened at $6.10. Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.92, with a volume of 475,459 shares traded.

ADAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,391.97% and a negative return on equity of 45.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 54,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 16,850 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 26,013 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,978,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,504,000 after buying an additional 228,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,494,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,935,000 after buying an additional 39,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

