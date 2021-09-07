Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Adecco Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC raised Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

OTCMKTS:AHEXY traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.95. 15,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Adecco Group has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $35.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average of $32.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.53 and a beta of 1.35.

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

