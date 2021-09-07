Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Position Lifted by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,416,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $221,632,000 after purchasing an additional 78,938 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 27.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 48.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 136.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 300,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,566,000 after buying an additional 173,200 shares during the period. 66.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.30. The stock had a trading volume of 762,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,178,112. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $122.49. The firm has a market cap of $132.58 billion, a PE ratio of 59.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $4,457,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,511,634.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,208 shares of company stock valued at $38,359,887 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.48.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

