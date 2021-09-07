Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 844 Shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 11,295 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 27,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 22,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 51.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 18,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FUMB opened at $20.18 on Tuesday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $20.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.