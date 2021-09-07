Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Exponent by 14.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,036,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,419,000 after purchasing an additional 258,810 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Exponent by 428.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 241,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,573,000 after purchasing an additional 196,157 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Exponent by 8.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,634,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,285,000 after purchasing an additional 130,919 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in Exponent by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 666,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,441,000 after purchasing an additional 106,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent during the first quarter valued at about $7,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $116.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 64.61 and a beta of 0.36. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.42 and a 1 year high of $118.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.10 and its 200 day moving average is $97.97.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.11 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $810,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,942 shares in the company, valued at $8,561,744.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $99,915.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,857.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,583 shares of company stock worth $6,406,594 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.