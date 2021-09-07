Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.20 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU) by 904.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,129 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 9,273.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF during the first quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF during the first quarter worth $632,000.

SPVU stock opened at $42.38 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $44.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day moving average of $41.54.

