Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,427 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 2.17% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 2.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 2.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 10.5% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 38.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KJAN opened at $31.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.74. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $31.47.

