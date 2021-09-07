Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 24,229 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 72.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,859 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,229 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 536.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

AEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday. B. Riley increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

AEO stock opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.79 and a 200-day moving average of $32.91. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $649,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,650,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $558,635.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,309.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,135 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

