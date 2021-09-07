Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AERI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $15.65 price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.15. 13,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,347. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.78.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.35% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%. On average, research analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.