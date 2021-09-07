Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,920,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,355,000 after acquiring an additional 345,304 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,762,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,751,000 after acquiring an additional 91,446 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aflac by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,927,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,027,000 after buying an additional 916,695 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Aflac by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,797,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,753,000 after buying an additional 463,593 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Aflac by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,667,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,131,000 after buying an additional 100,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,647. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

NYSE AFL opened at $55.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.84. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $57.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

